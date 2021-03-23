Police: Missing 9-year-old found safe in Hingham

HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Hingham police thanked the public for their help in the search for a 9-year-old girl.

The child was last seen around 3:10 p.m. near 250 ushing St. and was said to have been found safe about an hour later.

No further details have been released.

 

