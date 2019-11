BOSTON (WHDH) - A missing Braintree man has been found after Boston police turned to the public for help locating him, officials said.

John Sessions, 29, was last seen in the area of 180 Canal Street in Boston around 7:30 a.m. Thursday, wearing a blue vest over a white button-down shirt with purple stripes and khaki pants.

Police said Sessions has exhibited behavior that has caused concern for his well-being, but reported he was located “safe and sound” at 5 p.m. Saturday.