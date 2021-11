BOSTON (WHDH) - A Brighton boy who went missing has been found, police announced.

John Seto, 11, had last been seen on Wiltshire Road in Brighton around 3 p.m. Sunday, police said.

Police announced around 6 p.m. that he had been located.

