Police: Missing CDC worker was disappointed about promotion

ATLANTA (AP) — Police say a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention researcher who’s been missing for two weeks was disappointed about being passed over for a promotion.

Local media report that Atlanta police Major Michael O’Connor said Tuesday that 35-year-old Timothy Cunningham told co-workers he was expecting the promotion. Cunningham is an epidemiologist at the Atlanta-based CDC.

Police say Cunningham reported to work Feb. 12 but told colleagues he didn’t feel well and left early. Cunningham’s parents hadn’t heard from him and reported him missing on Feb. 16 after they went to his home and found his belongings and vehicle there.

O’Connor said there’s no evidence of foul play but that it can’t be ruled out. There’s a $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and indictment in this case.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)