NORTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A missing child was located in Norton Friday afternoon, according to officials.

SKY7 was over Barrowsville Pond, authorities say that’s where the child was found.

First responders rushed the child to a nearby hospital, police have not released the child’s condition.

State police, the air wing unit, a K9 unit, the community action team, and a search team assisted Norton Police with the search.

Police ask people to stay away from Power Street in Norton as this is an ongoing and active investigation.

