Police: missing Concord man found safe

Police were able to locate a man who went missing on Thursday morning in Concord.

The man, who police identified as Mr. Proper, was located on the Cambridge Turnpike this afternoon and was headed home, police said.

Proper left his home around 10 a.m. this morning and was last seen in Concord Center, police said.

Police were notified after he did not return from his morning walk.

State police, the Concord Fire Department and surrounding communities assisted in locating the man, police said in a Twitter post on Thursday.

