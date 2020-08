DIGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police said a Dighton girl who has been missing since July has been found safe Tuesday.

The 15-year-old was reported missing on July 30 and was found Tuesday in New Bedford, police said.

She has been reunited with her mother.

