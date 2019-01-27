Police: Missing East Bridgewater woman found ‘alive and okay’

EAST BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - A 29-year-old East Bridgwater woman missing since early Saturday morning was found alive on Sunday, according to state police.

Christine Silva was last seen leaving her Plymouth Street home around 1:30 a.m., according to Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz.

State police say Silva was located “alive and okay.”

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7News on-air and online for the latest developments.

Missing #EastBridgewater Woman Located Alive and Okay. Further information will come from @PlymouthCtyDAO. https://t.co/dUMyePOLXy — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) January 27, 2019

Public's assistance sought in search for Missing East Bridgewater Woman https://t.co/M1az2j94Gj via @MassStatePolice — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) January 27, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)