Police: Missing East Bridgewater woman found ‘alive and okay’

EAST BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - A 29-year-old East Bridgwater woman missing since early Saturday morning was found alive on Sunday, according to state police.
Christine Silva was last seen leaving her Plymouth Street home around 1:30 a.m., according to Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz.
State police say Silva was located “alive and okay.”
No additional information was immediately available.
This is a developing news story; stay with 7News on-air and online for the latest developments.
(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)