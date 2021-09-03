CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A missing elderly man last seen in Cambridge has been located in Boston, police said.

John Julian, 78, had last been seen going to an eye appointment in Kenmore Square just before noon Thursday, according to Cambridge police.

Boston police located Julian, who has dementia, on Beacon Street early Friday morning, police added.

He was transported to a local hospital for an evaluation.

No additional information was immediately available.

