SANDWICH, N.H. (WHDH) - An elderly New Hampshire man who was reported missing Tuesday morning was found dead on his property, state police said.

Richard Breed, 88, had last been seen in his bedroom at his home on North Sandwich Road in Sandwich at 9 p.m. Monday, according to state police.

It was reported that Breed left the house in the middle of the night.

Breed was located dead on his property around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, state police said.

The investigation has been turned over to the state medical examiner’s office.

No additional information has been released.

