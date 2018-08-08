Police: Missing Fall River woman believed to be in danger

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Fall River are turning to the public for help in tracking down a missing woman who they believe is in danger.

Sanda Ann Silvia, 56, was last seen Tuesday around 12 p.m. walking out of her treatment center wearing a white shirt and carrying a large Dunkin’ Donuts bag, officials said.

Silvia frequents the city’s waterfront area and is in need of medication, according to police.

She is described as 5 feet, 4 inches tall and about 125 pounds, with green eyes and blonde graying hair.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Fall River Major Crimes Division Detective Derek Beaulieu at 508-324-2796.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)