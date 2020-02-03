Police: Missing Gloucester woman vanished before Super Bowl party

GLOUCESTER , MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating the disappearance of a 59-year-old Gloucester woman who vanished shortly before she was slated to host a Super Bowl party at her home, officials said.

Abbie Flynn told her son around 4 p.m. Sunday that she might go for a walk before hosting a Super Bowl party at 6 p.m., according to Gloucester Police Chief Edward G. Conley.

When two of her guests arrived for the party, they noticed that Flynn wasn’t home and they contacted the Gloucester Police Department.

Conley says there was evidence that showed she had been at home and had prepared for the party.

After working well into the early morning hours and throughout the day, officials suspended the search on Monday night.

Members of the Coast Guard searched for Flynn off of Brace Cove, where she has often visited. A Coast Guard aircraft and a state police helicopter were also deployed to find Flynn.

Crews looked near the water and wooded areas because Flynn is said to be a wildlife enthusiast. She is also known to be an avid hiker.

Her cellphone was located in her home but she may have taken a jacket.

Police say her disappearance does not appear suspicious.

Flynn is described as a white female, standing about five-feet, five-inches tall and weighing roughly 200 pounds.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Gloucester police at 978-283-1212.

Police:Abbie Flynn left her house in Gloucester without her phone saying she was going for a walk..police have her cell phone now #7news pic.twitter.com/uYkNdguyxx — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) February 3, 2020