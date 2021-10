LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A missing Lowell woman has been found, police said.

Police announced just after noon that Selena Kimball, 24, was missing.

She was reported located around 12:30 p.m.

No additional information has been released.

**UPDATE** Ms. Kimball has been located** https://t.co/xX0nK2U9Xd — Lowell PD (@LowellPD) October 15, 2021

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)