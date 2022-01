MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - A 15-year-old reported missing in Malden has been found safe, police said.

Elias Sousa was last seen in the Ferryway neighborhood, according to police.

Officers said he was found shortly after 11 p.m. and thanked the public for their help.

🚨 CANCEL ALERT 🚨 Missing Autistic male Elias Sousa of Malden has been safely located ! Thank you to our followers ,members of the media and area wide agencies for their assistance. @MassStatePolice @maldenfire — Malden Police (@MaldenPolice) January 26, 2022

