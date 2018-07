Photo of Michael McPherson via Easton Police Department

EASTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A missing Easton man was found unharmed Wednesday evening after being reported missing, police said.

Michael McPherson, 33, of Poquanticut Avenue, reportedly left his home shortly after midnight Wednesday and had not been seen since.

Officials announced that he was found safe later that day.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)