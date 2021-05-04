MINNEAPOLIS (WHDH) — A missing Minneapolis toddler and her sister, who police believe abducted her, were stopped on a roadway in New York on Tuesday.

Minneapolis police announced Tuesday morning that Amina Mohamed, 27, was believed to be heading toward Massachusetts with her 2-year-old sister, Nasteha Mohamed.

Police had said that it was believed Amina, who is said to have issues with mental instability and suffers from bouts of paranoia, took Nasteha, who had last been seen Monday at 2:50 p.m. in the area of the 1400 block of Marshall Street NE.

They later announced that the sisters had been found in New York.

No additional information was immediately available.

