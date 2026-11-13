NEEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - The Needham Police Department says the missing 17-year-old boy they have been searching for since Wednesday has been found safe and is receiving medical attention.

Cole Davison was last seen in the area of South Street at approximately 11:30 p.m. Wednesday night wearing a blue flannel jacket with gold and yellow coloring, according to police.

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