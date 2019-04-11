Police: Missing NH man found dead near railroad tracks

DOVER, N.H. (WHDH) - A 62-year-old New Hampshire man who was reported missing last week was found dead Thursday, authorities announced.

Samuel Gray, of Dover, was reported missing by family and friends on April 5. He had not been seen since April 2, according to police.

Dover police, along with a New Hampshire State Police canine team, located Gray’s body while searching railroad tracks that run between the Spaulding Turnpike and Littleworth Road.

Authorities say officers had gone to the tracks based on a report from a citizen who remembered seeing Gray in that area earlier this month.

While the cause and manner of Gray’s death are under investigation, authorities say it does not appear to be suspicious.

Gray is said to have suffered from multiple medical issues, including an intellectual disability.

An autopsy is scheduled for Friday.

Anyone with information on Gray’s disappearance is asked to contact the Dover Police Department at 603-742-4646.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)