HAMPTON, N.H. (WHDH) - A missing teen from Hampton, New Hampshire has been found safe, police said.

Claire MacLarty, 17, had last been seen at 8 p.m. Saturday on Towle Farm Road, police said.

They announced Monday morning that she had been located.

No additional information has been released.

