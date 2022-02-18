EXETER, N.H. (WHDH) - Two New Hampshire teenagers reported missing last week have been found together in Indiana after they were involved in a car accident, officials said.

Jonathan Wood, 15, and Jenna Smith, 14, were found in Greencastle, Indiana around 1:30 p.m. on Friday after being reported missing on Feb. 11, according to Exeter police.

The 2016 Honda CRV Wood and Smith had been operating allegedly struck another vehicle from behind in the area of U.S. Route 231 at County Road 700 South, police said.

“This has been a very difficult time for their family and friends and we’re thankful they were located and no one was injured in the accident that occurred today in Indiana,” said Exeter Police Chief Stephan Poulin.

Wood and Smith have been taken into custody by the Putnam County Sherriff’s Office where they will remain until their parents pick them up.

“We are so happy to hear that Jenna and John have been found unharmed in Indiana after a weeklong search […] We are so happy for the Smith and Wood families as these have been incredibly difficult days for for them, and we join them in celebrating this news, ” said New Hampshire School Administrative Union 16 Superintendent Dr. David Ryan.

