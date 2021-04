QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Quincy man whose disappearance sparked a Silver Alert has been located.

Jin Qing Tang, 72, had last been seen leaving his home on Quincy Shore Drive to go for a walk around 9 a.m. Tuesday, according to police.

Authorities later announced that he had been located.

