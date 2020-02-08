Police: Missing Randolph man found safe

RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing Randolph man who was last seen Saturday morning, officials said.

Christopher Moore, 33, was last seen at approximately 5:30 a.m. near his home on Liberty Street in Randolph, police said.

At approximately 9 p.m., Moore was reported safe at a relative’s house in Wrentham, police said.

