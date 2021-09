MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A teenager who went missing for days was found safe in Manchester, New Hampshire on Thursday evening.

Emma D’Alessandris, 17, went missing on her way to a medical appointment on Aug. 27, according to police.

She has been located safe on the West Side of the city, police said.

No additional information was immediately available.

