LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A missing 17-year-old girl last seen in Lowell has been found, police said.

Chloe Arthur had last been seen in the Pawtucketville section of the city on Jan. 5, according to Lowell police.

Police announced on Wednesday afternoon that Chloe had been found.

No additional information was immediately available.

UPDATE: Chloe has been located, thank you all for sharing.

LPD10 https://t.co/TKcQ2CbqjW — Lowell PD (@LowellPD) January 12, 2022

