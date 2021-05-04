MINNEAPOLIS (WHDH) — Minneapolis police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing toddler whose older sister may be taking her to Massachusetts.

Nasteha Mohamed was last seen Monday at 2:50 p.m. in the area of the 1400 block of Marshall Street NE wearing brown pants, a brown shirt and a brown sweater, according to Minneapolis police.

It is believed that she was abducted by her older sister, Amina Mohamed, 27, who has issues with mental instability and suffers from bouts of paranoia, police said.

Natasha may be in danger and Amina may be trying to take Nasteha out of state, possibly to Massachusetts, according to police.

Her car is described as a gold 2013 Chevrolet Equinox with the Minnesota license plate ECG 917.

Amina is described as standing 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighing 145 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a brown skirt, black sweater, and a gray scarf.

Anyone with information on Nasteha or Amina is asked to call 911 immediately.

