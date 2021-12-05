DURHAM, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a missing University of New Hampshire student has been found dead, officials said Sunday.

Vincenzo Lirosi, 22, had been reported missing and was found by a search and rescue team in a marshy area off Coe Drive in Durham, New Hampshire, according to police. Cause of death will be determined after an autopsy, police said.

No other information was immediately available.

