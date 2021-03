WALPOLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police say a teenager who went missing in Walpole has been located safely.

Mia Damaso, 15, of East Walpole, had last been seen leaving her home around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to Walpole police.

They announced late Wednesday night that she had been found.

