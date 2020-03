WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Two men who were reported missing in Worcester Wednesday have been found safe, police say.

Syden Kami, 72, and Adil Kami, 35, were reported missing from Adams Street earlier in the evening.

Worcester police thanked the public for their assistance.

No further information was released.

