Police: Missouri man arrested by Boston shopping plaza with loaded gun, bag of meth

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Missouri man is facing gun and drug charges after allegedly being arrested with a loaded handgun and a bag of methamphetamine near the South Bay Mall Monday, police said.

After an ongoing investigation, Boston police, DEA officials and postal inspectors arrested Andrew Carter, 31, of West Plains, Mo., and allegedly found a loaded Beretta 9mm handgun and two additional high capacity magazines, as well as a bag containing a substance believed to be methamphetamine.

Carter was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of a high capacity firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition and possession of class B drugs. He will be arraigned in South Boston District Court.

