(WHDH) — A mother and her boyfriend were arrested last week after the skeletal remains of her 8-year-old son, a 15-year-old boy, and two other malnourished children were found abandoned in an apartment, authorities said.

Brian Coulter, 31, of Houston, is facing a charge of murder in connection with the boy’s death, while 35-year-old Gloria Williams, also of Houston, is facing charges of injury to a child by omission and tampering with a human corpse, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responding to a call from the teenage boy on the afternoon of Oct. 24 learned that he had been living in the abandoned home with the corpse of his brother, who had been dead for a year and stashed in the room next to his, as well as two of his brothers who are under the age of 10, the sheriff’s office said.

Both of the teen’s brothers were said to be malnourished and showing signs of injuries.

An investigation revealed that the parents of the children had not lived in the apartment for several months.

Coulter and Williams were taken into custody on Oct. 26.

An investigation remains ongoing.

