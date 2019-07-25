Police: Mom brought dead daughter to ER, claimed she injured neck in car crash

(WHDH) — A 24-year-old mother is facing a second-degree murder charge after police say she brought her dead daughter to the emergency room and then told a fake story about a car crash that caused an injury to the child’s neck.

Authorities responding to an emergency room at a hospital in Alexandria, Louisiana, on July 17 spoke with Jasmine Anderson, who claimed her daughter died from injuries she suffered in a nearby car wreck, according to the Alexandria Police Department.

For several hours, police say officers attempted to locate the area where Anderson claimed the crash occurred but no evidence could be found. The girl’s injury also reportedly did not seem consistent with what would occur during a crash.

On July 18, investigators uncovered the actual scene where the incident took place and evidence “indicated it was not a crash as described by Anderson,” police said.

An autopsy later confirmed the child died from an injury to her neck.

An arrest warrant was obtained and Anderson was taken into custody on Monday in connection with her daughter’s death.

Anderson has since been booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center and ordered held on $500,000 bond.

An investigation is ongoing.

