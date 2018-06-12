Police: Mom, child struck by suspected drunken driver

WATERFORD, Conn. (AP) — Police say a mother and a 2-year-old child have been seriously injured by a hit-and-run driver who was later tracked down and charged with driving drunk.

Waterford police say the woman and the child in a stroller were struck just after 4 p.m. Monday. They were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police say the driver stopped, said he was sorry, and then drove off.

But based on eyewitness descriptions, police found the vehicle less than a half hour later.

The driver, 27-year-old Shane Bidwell, of Waterford, was arrested on several charges including driving while under the influence and second-degree assault with a motor vehicle.

He was held on $250,000 bond pending a court appearance scheduled for Tuesday. It could not be determined if he has a lawyer.

