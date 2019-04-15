Police: Mom destroyed Walmart displays, son exposed himself while dog stole cornbread mix

(WHDH) — A mother and son are facing criminal charges after officials say they brought their unleashed dog into a Walmart and wreaked absolute havoc.

Officers responding to a reported theft at the store in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, last week found 46-year-old Lisa Smith screaming in the entryway and trying to catch her dog “Bo,” according to police.

Police say Bo was running up to customers as Smith erratically started pulling apart store displays and placing them in her cart.

After leaving the store at the request of management, Smith allegedly started to perform karate moves in the parking lot.

As the bizarre scene unfolded, police say Bo tried to walk out of the store with a box of Jiffy Cornbread Muffin Mix, while 25-year-old Benny Vann removed all of his clothing and exposed himself to shoppers.

Vann then retrieved new clothing from the racks but did not purchase the items, according to police. When officers approached Vann, he refused to stop and attempted to run over one of them with a scooter.

Both Vann and Smith were subdued and taken into custody.

Vann is charged with lewd and lascivious behavior, disorderly conduct, and retail theft. Smith is charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and misdemeanor bail jumping.

Bo was caught in the store and brought to the Humane Association. He was not charged but police say they warned him that theft is illegal.

