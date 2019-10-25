Police: Mom dislocated son’s jaw with punch after he refused to stop playing ‘Fortnite’

(WHDH) — A mother is facing criminal charges after police say she punched her young son, leaving him with a dislocated jaw after he reportedly refused her request to stop playing the popular “Fortnite” video game.

Ann Perugia, 35, was arrested Wednesday after she allegedly punched her 10-year-old son inside their home in South Daytona, Florida, according to WFTV.

Officers responding to Perugia’s home spoke with her son, who stated that his mother twice asked him to stop playing the game and to go take a shower but he told her “no.”

When the boy finally went to the bathroom, Perugia “got irate, charged into the bathroom and punched him with a closed fist in the jaw,” according to a police report obtained by the news outlet.

The boy suffered a dislocated jaw and was later picked up by his father.

Perugia reportedly told police that she had argued with her son over the game and grabbed him by the arm. She denied throwing a punch.

Police ultimately arrested Perugia on a charge of inflicting mental and physical harm on a child.

An investigation is ongoing.

