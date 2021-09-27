(WHDH) — A woman is facing a charge of murder after police say she threw her two young sons off a bridge, killing one and seriously injuring the other, authorities said.

Ureaka Black, 32, of Shreveport, Louisiana, was arrested Sunday on charges including second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder, according to the Shreveport Police Department.

Officers responding to a report of a child floating in the water at Cross Lake near Shreveport around 12:30 p.m. found a dead infant on the shoreline and a 5-year-old boy who had to be rescued from the water, police said.

An investigation revealed that Black intentionally threw both of her children off the bridge into the lake, police added.

Black has previously spent time in jail for prostitution and arson, among other offenses, KTBS-TV reported.

An investigation remains ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)