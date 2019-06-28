Police: Mom failed to seek medical help for sick 18-month-old girl due to open DCF case

NEW BRITAIN, CONN. (WHDH) - The mother of an 18-month-old girl who was in immediate need of medical attention was arrested Thursday after police say she was too afraid to take her child to the hospital because of an open Department of Children and Families case.

Victoria Krzeminski, 29, of New Britain, Connecticut, was slated to be arraigned Friday on charges including cruelty to persons and risk of injury to a minor, according to the New Britain Police Department.

Police say they were contacted by DCF on June 23 regarding a possible child abuse incident after a toddler suffering severe bruising to the stomach, legs, and back was admitted to the Connecticut Children’s Medical Center.

Krzeminski’s boyfriend, 21-year-old Dylan Michael Vitale, was arrested earlier this week for allegedly causing the injuries to the child.

Investigators later learned that Krzeminski saw a growing bruise on the child’s back two weeks earlier and watched the child vomit several times but she allegedly opted not to seek medical care.

“The child’s health deteriorated to the point where the child was unable to walk,” police said in a press release. “Krzeminski claimed that she was afraid to bring the child to the hospital because she had an open DCF case.”

Krzeminiski was ordered held on $200,000 pending arraignment.

