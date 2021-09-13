(WHDH) — A mother is facing a charge of murder after police say she fatally shot her 12-year-old son over a missing memory card.

Fallon Harris, 37, of Chicago, Illinois, was arrested Saturday on a first-degree murder charge in connection with the shooting death of her son, Kaden Ingram, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

Harris shot Ingram during a violent outburst at her home after the young boy was unable to provide her with the location of a digital memory card that she had removed from her vehicle, the news outlet said, citing evidence outlined by prosecutors during a hearing on Sunday.

Prosecutors added that home surveillance video captured audio of the confrontation, as well as a gunshot. Ingram was reportedly “conscious and crying” as Harris pressed him at gunpoint about the whereabouts of the card.

Harris is said to have told two family members that she had shot her son before handing the apparent murder weapon over to police.

Prior to the alleged murder, Harris had been showing “paranoid behavior” and complaining that people were out to get her, the new outlet reported.

Harris was denied bail during the court hearing.

