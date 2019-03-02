Police: Mom left 2-month-old baby alone 3 times in 1 day

TORRINGTON, Conn. (AP) — Police say a Connecticut woman left her 2-month-old baby home alone three times on one day, including for 45 minutes as she went out to grab something to eat.

Torrington police on Friday charged 21-year-old Kianni Marie Reidy with three counts of risk of injury to a child. She was released on a promise to appear in court on March 21.

Police went to her home Wednesday after a neighbor reported hearing a baby’s cries. Reidy arrived home when officers were at the scene, went inside, picked up the baby and told officers she didn’t do anything wrong.

Police say she left the baby alone three times that day, once for 45 minutes when she went to a fast-food restaurant.

Her public defender could not be reached on Saturday.

