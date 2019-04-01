Police: Mom seriously hurt, 3 cars hit when elderly driver loses control in Walmart parking lot

SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - A Swampscott mother was seriously hurt and several parked cars were damaged when an 80-year-old woman lost control of her vehicle in the parking lot of a Walmart in Salem on Monday.

Officers responding to the store at 450 Highland Ave. for a report of a crash found a woman suffering from serious but non-life threatening injuries and three banged up cars, according to the Salem Police Department.

Police say the victim, a 42-year-old woman, was loading her two children into the backseat of her minivan at the time of the crash.

She was left pinned under the elderly woman’s vehicle for a brief time.

The driver of the out-of-control vehicle, whose name has not been released, was not injured. She has been charged with negligent operation.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

