Police: Mom stabs 12-year-old son in Plymouth, turns knife on herself

PLYMOUTH, MA (WHDH) — Police are investigating after a mother stabbed her 12-year-old son in the neck in Plymouth Wednesday before apparently turning the knife on herself, officials said.

The stabbing happened at 420 Little Sandy Pond Road, Plymouth police said. While officers were responding to the house, the department received another call around 7 a.m. from a little boy, who said he had been stabbed, according to Police Chief Michael E. Botieri.

When officers arrived at the scene, police said the officers found the 12-year-old boy and an 11-year-old girl in a rear bedroom. The boy, whose name has not been released, was rushed to a nearby hospital with a superficial wound to his neck. He’s expected to be OK.

The 43-year-old mother was later found submerged in a bathtub suffering from what appeared to be self-inflicted stab wounds to her chest and neck, police said.

“The officers located the mother in a locked bathroom. The officers needed to force entry into that bathroom, where they located the mother submerged in a tub of water suffering from what appeared to be self-inflicted stab wounds to the neck and chest area,” Botieri said.

The woman’s name has not been released. She will face multiple charges. When asked, Botieri declined to say whether the woman intentionally harmed her son.

“I don’t want to say that at this point. He suffered the wound and she’s charged with assault,” Botieri said.

The children will be released to the custody of their father. Their mother will be arraigned at a later date.

