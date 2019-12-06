Police: Mom upset with son’s haircut rammed barber with car, launched him through glass storefront

(WHDH) — A 28-year-old woman who was upset with her son’s haircut got into her car and intentionally rammed his barber, launching him through a glass storefront, officials said.

Ruby Delgadillo, 28, of Antioch, California, fled Delta Barber Shop on Wednesday with her son, leaving Brain Martin, 63, with “major” injuries, according to the Antioch Police Department. She was still at large as of Thursday afternoon.

Officers responding to a report of a crash at the barbershop around 3:45 p.m. spoke with witnesses who said Delgadillo intentionally rammed Martin after an argument over her son’s haircut.

Delgadillo became enraged over a small nick on her son’s neck, KRON-TV reported. She then allegedly drove at Martin, hitting him and pushing him through the glass storefront.

“She was trying to kill me,” Martin told the news outlet.

Police say Delgadillo fled in a 2006 Toyota Prius with California license plate 8LHB387.

Martin was taken to an area hospital, where he reportedly had a metal rod inserted into his broken leg.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Antioch Police Department at 925-778-2441.

