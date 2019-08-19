Police: Mom who drove drunk with daughter in car was nearly 3 times the legal limit

REHOBOTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A 22-year-old mother who was caught driving drunk with her 3-year-old daughter in the front seat was nearly three times the legal alcohol limit when she was arrested in Rehoboth on Sunday afternoon, officials said.

Lia Winslow, 22, is slated to be arraigned Monday in Taunton District Court on charges including operating under the influence of liquor child endangerment while operating under the influence of liquor, according to the Rehoboth Police Department.

Police say officers responding to a report that a drunken Winslow had left her Winthrop Street home with her daughter found her parked in a nearby driveway around 5:40 p.m.

Winslow reportedly consented to taking a breath test and blew a .234, according to police. She was arrested due to her “state of intoxication.”

She was later taken to the Bristol County Sheriff’s Department and was unable to post bail

An investigation is ongoing.

