Police: Mom who left 4 kids in van while she shopped runs down concerned bystander

NEWPORT, Vt. (WHDH) — A 32-year-old mother who allegedly left her four children in a van while she shopped is facing criminal charges after police say she ran over a woman who had expressed concern about the kids’ well-being.

Officers responding to a report of a crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian at the Waterfront Plaza in Newport, Vermont, around 7:45 p.m. Monday found a 35-year-old Orleans woman on the ground behind Monica Donofrio’s van, according to Newport Police Chief Seth DiSanto.

The victim, who was conscious, was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries and later airlifted to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in New Hampshire. She is said to be in stable condition.

A preliminary investigation found that Donofrio was confronted by the victim, who had become concerned when she saw her leave the children inside the van while she went into a store, police said. Donofrio then ran down the victim as she tried to notify the local authorities.

Donofrio is charged with grossly negligently operating a motor vehicle resulting in serious injury.

She is slated to be arraigned Tuesday in Orleans District Court.

