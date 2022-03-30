MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a rash of credit card skimmers placed in Manchester, New Hampshire stores over the past few weeks.

Officers found a credit card skimmer, which collects credit and debit card numbers, on top of a card reader at a 7-11 on Beech Street on Monday, and found another one at a 7-11 on Maple Street on Wednesday, police said. The skimmers look identical to the legitimate card readers, according to police.

Police also found a credit card skimmer on a card reader at the Gold Street Walmart on March 23, and through surveillance footage determined it had been placed there on March 16, officials said. Video allegedly shows a man in a green jacket and white shirt putting the skimmer on the credit card reader.

Officials said anyone who shopped at the stores should monitor their bank accounts. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 603-668-8711.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)