Police: More than 200 marijuana plants seized from Leicester home

LEICESTER, MA (WHDH) - Authorities executing a search warrant at a home in Leicester last week seized more than 200 marijuana plants and cultivation equipment, officials said.

One person was arrested and charged Thursday with illegal cultivation of marijuana and illegal distribution of marijuana following the raid.

“The operation was not licensed through the state and was operating in violation of the limits as set forth under the law for non-licensed/private cultivation operations,” police said in a press release.

Officers found several grow rooms and replica firearm in the home, according to police.

No additional details were immediately available.

The suspect’s name was not released.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)