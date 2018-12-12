MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A search of a suspected drug dealer’s apartment in Manchester, New Hampshire led to the discovery of more than 300 grams of crack cocaine, cocaine and heroin, police said.

Jai Britt, 44, was taken into custody on an arrest warrant Tuesday around 11 a.m. following a four-month long drug investigation.

The Special Enforcement Division, along with the Manchester police SWAT team, executed a search warrant at Britt’s apartment, located at 190 Second St., and found 141 grams of crack cocaine, 199 grams of cocaine, 1.7 grams of heroin, four suboxone strips and a digital scale, according to police. They added that the estimated street value of the drugs is $35,000.

Britt is scheduled to appear in Hillsborough County Superior Court Wednesday to answer to the charges of possession with intent to distribute, two counts of possession of controlled drug and on the original arrest warrant for sale of a controlled drug.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)