Police: More than 50 minors found with alcohol at Braintree houseparty, none arrested

BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - More than 50 minors were written up but not arrested after being found with alcohol at a large party in Braintree last Thursday, police said.

Officers responding to reports of an underage drinking party on Albee Drive met with the homeowners and saw numerous open alcohol containers on the lawn and in the house, police said. More than 50 underage people were present at the party, according to police.

None of the youths were arrested but officers took their names before releasing them to a parent or adult, police said. Police reports were forwarded to Braintree Public Schools.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)