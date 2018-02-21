Police: More than a dozen cars broken into over the weekend in Milton

MILTON, MA (WHDH) - Police in Milton are investigating after 16 cars were broken into overnight Saturday

The cars all had their windows smashed but very little was stolen from inside, according to officials.

Police said a set of skis was stolen from one car but mainly loose change was taken from the cars.

“It was really shocking cause I go to my car to drive to work and the window was shattered,” said one woman. “My alarm didn’t go off; I didn’t hear any glass shattering or anything like that.”

No arrests have been made but police said they have a good lead on a possible suspect.

