NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A suspect on Massachusetts State Police’s Most Wanted list has been captured after allegedly kidnapping and raping a woman at knifepoint in New Bedford two years ago.

Carlos Vizcaino, 34, was taken into custody without incident in Philidelphia on April 21 after the state police’s Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section and the United States Marshals Service developed new information on his whereabouts.

Vizcaino was charged as a fugitive from justice and will face charges of rape, armed kidnapping with sexual assault, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and assault with a dangerous weapon in connection with the New Bedford attack once he returns to Massachusetts, according to state police. He will also be charged with drug and motor vehicle offenses stemming from separate incidents.

Officers responding to a report of a woman without clothes running from a vehicle on Kilburn Street during the early morning hours of May 31, 2018 found the victim, who was suffering from serious injuries. She was subsequently transported to a local hospital.

The woman reportedly told officers that she had been held against her will at gunpoint and sexually assaulted for several hours.

An investigation revealed that Vizcaino was the suspect, state police said.

Vizcaino allegedly went by numerous aliases and had a lengthy criminal record across the state.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)