Police: ‘Most wanted’ sex offender nabbed in Mexico

BOSTON (WHDH) - A 61-year-old Level 3 sex offender wanted for failure to register was arrested last week in Mexico, police said.

The Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section began searching for John Corbett more than a year ago after a warrant was issued for his arrest out of Newton District Court.

Corbett was required to register as a sex offender as a result of his 1990 conviction for aggravated rape, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and breaking and entering stemming from a May 1989 incident in which he broke into a Newton residence and sexually assaulted a woman at knifepoint.

On Aug. 30, US Marshals and Mexican authorities found Corbett living in a container home in the countryside in San Miguel De Allende, a city in Guanajuato, a state in central Mexico.

He was immediately deported to Atlanta, where he is being held at the Clayton County Jail.

